WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We've shown you lines of people at drive up and walk up clinics for available COVID-19 vaccines. But Elizabeth A. Campbell, Medical Director of the Urban Ministries of Wake County Open Door Clinic, wants more to protect themselves with the shots.
Urban Ministries resumed its clinic on Saturday, with 100 doses available for people who already received the first one.
"A lot of them have been really afraid to go out in the community. I think this really gonna help them feel a little more confident, to even get to the grocery store or be able to contact their families," Campbell said. "It's gonna be our way, our path back to getting things closer to normal. It may take a long time to do that, but any steps we can take back to normal, this is definitely something that everyone should consider."
Campbell knows some people hesitate now, after hearing the the second shot of the Moderna vaccine could be followed by some uncomfortable, temporary side effects like chills, body and headaches.
"We're learning more and more about the side effect of having severe coronavirus," Campbell said. "And the side effects (of the Moderna vaccine) pale in comparison to having a long term, severe coronavirus."
She plans more opportunities for receiving the follow up vaccinations.
"So next week, on Thursday the 18th of March we're starting to register more of our patients for a second series of the Moderna shot," she said.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Urban Ministries provides 100 second doses of Moderna vaccine
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News