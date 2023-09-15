Wake County rolling out new COVID vaccines early next week

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is preparing to roll out a new round of COVID shots. The shots approved this week are a much closer match to currently circulating variants than prior vaccines

Health leaders says the vaccines will bolster people's waning immunity as we head into respiratory virus season.

There's no actual date just yet when these vaccines will be ready to go. It all depends when the shipment's arrives, but Wake expects all clinics will have them early next week.

Wake Co. will be offering the Moderna booster.

The CDC is recommending it for everyone 6 months and older.

Wake says the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID, especially as we head into the fall flu season.

COVID cases have been flaring up recently. NCDHHS data shows hospitalizations across North Carolina have shot up 29% in one week.

Health professionals are bracing for a busy next few months.

"We are heading into fall. We anticipate more respiratory viruses - whether it's COVID, flu, RSV, the common cold - so really the best way to protect yourself is with the vaccine," said Wake County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman.

For the first time, these boosters will not be automatically free.

People with insurance will be billed, but the County says mostly likely won't cost you anything.

Those with Medicaid or Medicare will still receive the shot at no cost.

Folks without insurance may be offered the shot for free at Wake County clinics, but might have to pay elsewhere.