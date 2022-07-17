animal rescue

Mother, baby elephant rescued from drain hole in Thailand

Veterinarians took swift action to save a mother elephant and her calf that fell in a drain in Thailand.
By Doc Louallen
EMBED <>More Videos

Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand

In Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand, a team of veterinarians, national park staff and volunteers successfully rescued a baby elephant its mother.

According to park officials, a one-year-old calf fell into a drain hole while the mother was guarding it without leaving its side. The rescue team used anaesthetic shots to subdue the frantic mother elephant, resulting in one half of her falling into the hole. However, it allowed the baby elephant to suckle from its mother.

Rescuers then used a crane to lift the mother up, but she fainted due to stress. Video of the heart-wrenching scene showed staff members performing CRP to save the elephant.

The calf later climbed out of the hole and suckled on the mother until she regained consciousness, and both were able to return to the wild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescueanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
ANIMAL RESCUE
4,000 beagles to be rescued from Virginia breeding facility
Baby emu runs again thanks to NC animal sanctuary
Video shows horse being rescued after hours stuck in trench
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville police Chief Hawkins retiring
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
Raleigh business owner's mobile detailing trailer stolen overnight
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Experts combing site of fiery plane crash in Greece
Show More
Dial 988: New National Suicide Prevention Hotline to launch in NC
Driver killed in early morning crash in Fayetteville identified
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Parents are expected to spend more on school supplies, report says
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
More TOP STORIES News