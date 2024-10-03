SPCA Wake County takes second round of animals rescued from Asheville floodwaters

The SPCA is asking Triangle residents to consider adopting during this time as the need is great and shelter space is limited.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SPCA of Wake County received its second intake of animals from the hard-hit Asheville area, as the desperate attempt continues to save people and pets from the historic flooding.

Veterinarians from the Holly Springs-based DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care are on the ground providing free emergency care or surgery to injured animals.

Raleigh resident Gail Scheck drove out to the western part of the state and took animals to safety.

Her first drop-off was in Raleigh and then Wilson.

Scheck described a dire situation at shelters in Asheville.

"They're full, absolutely full. They actually said if you if you bring an animal in, it will be euthanized. They just have no space," said Scheck.

The SPCA of Wake County is caring for several cats and dogs that were evacuated.

Spokesperson Darci Vandersilk said the nonprofit jumped in to help even though space was tight.

"These pets, they have nobody else to speak for them, so that's what we're here to do," she said. "It was sort of an emergency situation. We just had to take the pets and go."

The SPCA is asking the public to consider adopting during this time.

"Right now, above anything else, we need adopters to come in and make room," said Vandersilk.

DONATE HERE: American Red Cross & ABC11 team up for Hurricane Helene disaster relief fundraiser

