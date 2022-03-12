localish

Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not very often you see the words 'crab and 'cheesecake together on a menu.

But the folks at The Fin Surf and Turf in Philadelphia are combining the unlikely pair for a truly unique dessert.


"The cheesecake hits your tongue first and its sweet and savory, and then on the backside you get crab and it's like, wow." says General Manager Jeffrey Schroth.

Executive Chef Valentin Bay says, "I was opposed to it at first because it shouldn't exist, technically. We tried a few recipes and it worked out fine."

Located in the Fishtown, the restaurant says they're 'bringing the fish back to Fishtown with their menu.

A crowd favorite includes their three-pound seafood boil, where guests can order three pounds of seafood, pick their spice level, and flavor.


The Fin also boasts another unique item; an absolutely enormous television!

At 8 feet high and 25-feet wide, it's believed to be one of the biggest TVs in Philadelphia!

So, you can enjoy your crab cheesecake while watching the game on the big screen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fishtown (philadelphia)wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
The Sustainable Farm connects people to food they eat
Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish
Corinne's Place serves soul food with a heart of gold
Women's group meets up for non-alcoholic events
TOP STORIES
Autopsy: Man was not intoxicated when police shot him on I-440
Optimism high as bars, restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day
Death certificate technicality keeps money from Mebane widow
Fayetteville native wins Food Network's Chopped
Man, woman accused of NC murder caught in West Virginia
2020 census undercount will cost NC money
Durham teacher emphasizes necessity of LGBTQ+ spaces in schools
Show More
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Fayetteville mother of 5 named 2022 NC Mother of the Year
Rain chances increase, severe threat Saturday morning
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
St. Patrick's Day Parade delays start due to weather threat
More TOP STORIES News