Person struck and killed on eastbound I-40 near Cary Towne Blvd

All four eastbound lanes of I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard were closed for hours after a pedestrian.was struck.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- All four eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard for hours on Saturday after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

On Sunday, police confirmed that the person struck had died from their injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. The roadway reopened just before 7:45 p.m.

Police also said that no charges have been filed.

The details of what led up to the crash remain unknown.