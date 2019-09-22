Three-vehicle crash involving horse-trailer causes delays along I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a horse-trailer is causing delays along I-95 North in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

According to NCDOT, the crash occurred just north of exit 65 (Godwin Falcon Road) just before 2:30 p.m. near and is causing backups from mile marker 67 to mile marker 59.

Breaking news crews at the scene said the occupants in the three vehicles suffered minor injuries while the horses appeared to be fine.
