It happened outside the V Luxx Hookah Lounge on Yadkin Road.

1 dead, 4 others shot at Fayetteville hookah bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were shot in Fayetteville overnight.

One man was killed and another four people were hurt.

One victim is in critical condition and the others have minor injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information or what caused shots to break out.