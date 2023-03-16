NC man sentenced for hacking Fort Bragg soldier's Snapchat

Patrick Marquez Black, of High Point, pled guilty to the charges in October and was sentenced in March to 13 months in prison and 3 years' supervised release.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man was sentenced for hacking a female Fort Bragg soldier's snapchat and selling nude images of her.

Court documents show Patrick Black also used the account to request money from the victim's friend on the social platform.

Those people then threatened the victim, demanding she pay them back.

Officials say the activity lasted for at least three years.

