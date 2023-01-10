Fort Bragg must change its name by end of 2023, Dept. of Defense orders

Fort Bragg will be no more by the end of 2023, that's according to the Department of Defense.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg will be no more by the end of 2023, that's according to the Department of Defense.

The base itself is not going anywhere, but the name will be changed to Fort Liberty. This is part of the push to remove Confederate iconology from places of honor in the United States.

The Department of Defense is now implementing the Naming Commission's suggestions that were given to Congress in 2022. Fort Bragg is one of nine Army bases in line to have their name changed.

The bases and posts have until the end of the year to complete the name changing process.

Changing the name of Fort Bragg is more complicated than just decided to do so. In fact, a report last year suggested it would cost more than $6 million to rename all of Fort Bragg's assets to Fort Liberty.

SEE ALSO: The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg