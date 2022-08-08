Fort Bragg name change to Fort Liberty likely to cost more than $6M, new report finds

Fort Bragg may soon be known as Fort Liberty, in an effort to remove names of Confederate leaders from places of esteem in the U.S. military.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- It will cost approximately $6,374,230 to rename all of Fort Bragg's assets to Fort Liberty, according to a new report given to Congress on Monday.

The report comes from the Naming Commission which was previously tasked with coming up with recommendations for removing Confederate influence from the United States military.

The group released nine suggested new names for Army bases back in May. In that report, Fort Liberty was recommended as the new name of Fort Bragg.

SEE ALSO: The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg is named after Confederate Army Officer Braxton Bragg, who is widely considered one of the worst generals of the Civil War. He lost most of the battles he was involved in and many historians consider him responsible in part for the Confederacy's ultimate defeat.

This new report also shows that the Naming Commission considered several other names as possible replacements for Fort Bragg. The commission considered names to honor 1LT Vernon Baker, MSG Roy Benavidez, SSG Félix M. Conde-Falcón, LTG James Gavin, MSG Gary Gordon & SFC Randall Shughart, CPL Rodolfo Hernández, COL Robert Howard, GEN Colin Powell, GEN Matthew Ridgway and GEN Roscoe Robinson, Jr.

Click here to read the full 104-page report detailing all of the Naming Commission's recommendations.