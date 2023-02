Heavy police presence at Cary apartment complex, man barricaded inside

It's not clear why the man is barricaded inside the apartment complex.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has barricaded himself inside a Cary apartment complex and police have been on the scene for at least 12 hours.

Chopper11 flew over the scene at Windsor Apartments. That is on Macedonia Lake Drive at Tryon Village.

No main roads have been shut down at this time. The only traffic impact is to the apartment complex

Cary Police Chief Terry Sult is expected to hold a press conference on the incident around 12:45 p.m.