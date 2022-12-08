Cumberland County school bus overturns with students inside

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus full of students overturned in Cumberland County this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There are no life-threatening injuries.

At 8:05 a.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Slocomb Road in reference to the accident involving Cumberland County school bus 403. Slocomb Road has been shut down, so drivers in that area will want to find an alternate route.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.