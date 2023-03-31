Fayetteville man sets girlfriend's home on fire with 5 children inside

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a mobile home fire in Fayetteville Thursday.

Deputies and fire officials were called to Kenbrian Street just before 2 a.m. Deputies said Patrick Bernard James, 41, set his girlfriend's mattress on fire. Five juveniles were also inside the mobile home at the time of the incident.

According to the Sheriff's office, both adults and the five juveniles were able to escape uninjured.

James has been charged with seven counts of attempted first degree homicide, one count of first degree arson, burning of personal property, and assault on a female.

Deputies said James was last seen driving a black 2007 Chevy Avalanche with a North Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information about James' whereabouts or this investigation, is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigator R. Tyndall at (910)677-5499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org