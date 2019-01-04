Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

Loretta Nelsen faces multiple charges.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County teacher and coach was arrested Friday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Loretta Nelsen, a teacher and assistant soccer coach at Liberty Christian Academy has been charged with solicitation of child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it received a report about the alleged teacher-student relationship on Dec. 1 and began an investigation.

Detectives said that in November, Nelsen, 40, exchanged inappropriate text messages with a student and engaged in sexual conversations with the minor. She also sent explicit photos, the sheriff's office said.

Nelson, of Hope Mills, is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $17,000 secured pending a first court appearance Monday.

