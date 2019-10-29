crime

Shoplifter threatens to give Durham shoe store employee HIV with syringe, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A customer carrying a medical syringe threatened to give an employee HIV at a Durham shoe store Monday night.

The altercation began when an employee noticed the customer stealing merchandise at a New Balance store at The Streets at Southpoint on Fayetteville Street. When the employee confronted the suspect, they pulled out a syringe and threatened to give the employee HIV, according to Durham Police Department.

It's the second such report that police have recently logged.

The incident was recorded as an armed robbery because of the use of a syringe as a weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamshopliftingcrime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
5 shot, 1 killed in Durham from separate drive-by shootings
Sheriff says no one called 911 for hours after deadly Princeville shooting
Arrest made after man found shot to death in Wake County
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 killed in Durham from separate drive-by shootings
12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Fayetteville woman sends message to thief who stole from her home
Unexplained sounds at Raleigh Theatre spark haunted rumors
Police say smokable hemp complicates their job, ban passed
Warrant: Raleigh mother charged, failed to report serious injuries to infant
Raleigh mom arrested in front of child after refusing to comply with trooper's request
Show More
Man robbed of $20K in jewelry near Streets at Southpoint
North Carolina judges throw out current congressional map
Troubleshooter helps Wake Forest veteran get six-figure disability claim
NC budget veto override vote pushed to Tuesday
Have an iPhone 5? Update before Nov. 3 to keep key features
More TOP STORIES News