Downtown Raleigh CVS to close by end of March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The CVS in downtown Raleigh at the corner of Fayetteville Street and Hargett Street will soon be closing.

That means there will be no nearby pharmacy for downtown residents

After more than a year of rebuilding from the riots in 2020, the company has decided to shut down the store.

The store worked to rebuild its customer base and trust after the events during the downtown riots but alas, the doors will close at the end of this month. The company announced last year it would be closing 900 locations during three years.

The nearest CVS pharmacy to downtown is on New Bern Avenue

"It's a major hub for the people with disabilities and the elder to be able to get their medications," said Deampy Black a resident of downtown.

The last day is March 29. CVS is working to transfer prescriptions to the New Bern location.
