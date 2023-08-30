Dallas man shoots through apartment door at 2 burglars posing as maintenance workers: VIDEO

Dramatic video shows a tenant in a Dallas apartment opened fire through his door at two men posing as maintenance workers trying to break into his home.

DALLAS -- Dramatic video shows a tenant in a Dallas apartment open fire on two men posing as maintenance workers trying to break into his home.

At first only one man approaches. The tenant spoke to the would-be robber through his doorbell camera, telling them no one was home, after he was asked about checking the apartment's air conditioning unit.

The suspect leaves briefly, returning with another man and a handgun. They then attempt to kick down the door.

That's when the tenant inside opened fire through the door.

The two would-be robbers flee. One suspect was arrested by Dallas police on charges of aggravated assault, deadly conduct and attempted burglary.

The tenant said he is grateful his wife and 7-month-old baby were not home at the time of the shooting, but he's looking to break his lease.