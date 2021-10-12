shots fired

Murder suspect arrested weeks after deadly triple shooting in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man responsible for a triple shooting in Pembroke has been identified and is already behind bars, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Daniel A. Brooks, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and robbery charges.

The charges are all connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Deep Branch Road late at night on Sept. 17. Stephen Douglas, 34, died in that shooting. Daniel McLaughlin, 26, and Randy Locklear, 27, were both injured.

Investigators said assistance from the public helped build the case against Brooks.

"Our agency recently sent out a list of unsolved homicide cases in which we sought the public's help asking for additional information and cooperation from witnesses. When we receive assistance from the public and witnesses cooperate with investigators, arrest such as this can and will occur" Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

