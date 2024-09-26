9 people detained, 9 guns seized after Durham police spot stolen car at hotel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers detained nine people, five of them juveniles and seized nine handguns after a stolen-car investigation led them to a hotel on Tuesday.

DPD said Thursday that the chain of events began when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 5200 block of Page Road. The vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash where shots were fired.

Officers staked out the parking lot and soon linked a hotel room number to the suspects.

After getting a search warrant, officers detained four adults and 4 juveniles in the hotel room. They detained a fifth juvenile outside of the hotel room.

In all, they found nine handguns, including two that had been reported stolen. As a bonus, officers found another car nearby that had also been reported stolen.

Two of the adults, Maurice Keys, 19, and Jahquez Brown, 20, were charged with possession of a firearm by felon and four counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Charges are pending against the other adults.

Three of the juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice on previous existing secure custody orders. A fourth minor was served with a failure to appear petition. Charges are pending against the other youth.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Corp. M. Henderson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29357. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

