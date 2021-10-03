This 24-year-old geologist from SC went missing in Arizona in June. His dad won't give up searching.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A South Carolina man has not given up in searching for his 24-year-old son who has been missing since June.
Daniel Robinson, a geologist, was last seen June 23 leaving a desert worksite just west of Phoenix.
His Jeep was found several miles away.
Robinson's father, David, said the attention to the Gabby Petito case has caused police to start searching again.
David said he will not go back to Columbia until he finds his son.
"It is my job," he told WIS-TV. "He's my son. I'm his father, you know, since birth. My job is protect my family. He's my son. Any father, I believe, would do exactly what I'm doing."
He has organized numerous desert searches with volunteers. They've turned up other human remains, but not his son.
Now, the Buckeye Police Department is helping, using robotic equipment to search two shafts in the desert, including one that is more than 75 feet deep.
They're looking in areas where a K9 from a volunteer search group alerted.
"I think it's the public pressure," David said. "That was the purpose I reached out to the public and to get ... national attention. I appreciate the volunteers, supporters in the community supporting everyone who signed a petition and called the police department."
David hired his own private investigator who found evidence that Daniel's Jeep had been driven 11 miles after it crashed and had been started more than 40 times since the airbags deployed.
David thinks his son is still alive and wants the public to keep the pressure on law enforcement.
There is a $10,000 reward for information that brings Daniel home.
