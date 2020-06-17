Actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women, officials say

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003, officials say.Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the charges on Wednesday.Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The case was filed for warrant yesterday, according to a news release.Masterson was arrested Wednesday morning and released after posting $3.3 million bail, according to booking records.His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.Officials said Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, according to a complaint.In April 2003, Masterson allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman and sometime between October and December of that year, he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home, officials said.Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the Masterson's home.If convicted of the charges, Masterson faces up to 45 years to life in state prison, officials said.The district attorney's office did not file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, "one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged," according to a news release.Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau issued a statement on Wednesday, which said:Officials say the case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.