trial

Prosecutors call witnesses on Day 2 of trial for Cary man who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second day of trial got underway Thursday for the Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his girlfriend in 2015.

LIVE: Watch the trial here

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.

The first day of the trial included opening statements from the prosecution and defense teams. The trial is not to determine if Lee killed his mom and girlfriend, as Lee's own defense team admits he did, it's to determine if he premeditated, first-degree murder.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors continued calling witnesses Thursday, including a co-worker of Hylton.



ABC11's Ed Crump is in the courtroom. He'll have a full report on the day's events starting at 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countytrialmurderhomicidewoman killedmother attacked
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
STAYUMBL driver pleads guilty to more charges in Wake County
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges
STAYUMBL driver stands trial for incident with Durham school bus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Sept. 26
Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
Meet Melisandre, Duke Lemur Center's newest baby aye-aye
Show More
Passenger gets stuck in airplane bathroom, flight diverted
Woman unknowingly rescues bobcat thinking it was kitten
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Samuel L. Jackson will soon voice your Alexa device
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns
More TOP STORIES News