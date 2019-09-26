Prosecutors call witnesses on Day 2 of trial for Cary man who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015

LIVE: Watch the trial here
Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.
The first day of the trial included opening statements from the prosecution and defense teams. The trial is not to determine if Lee killed his mom and girlfriend, as Lee's own defense team admits he did, it's to determine if he premeditated, first-degree murder.
On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors continued calling witnesses Thursday, including a co-worker of Hylton.
Co-worker of murder victim Krystal Holton testifies outside presence of jury. Expected to say her coworkers urged her not to stay at the apartment where her ex murdered her. Watch live: https://t.co/5SAo1BDduI #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nWjm1vpLcs— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) September 26, 2019
ABC11's Ed Crump is in the courtroom.