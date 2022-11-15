Deadly Raleigh crash shuts down part of I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly early morning crash shut down part of Interstate 440.

The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people are dead following a head on collision.

Raleigh police say it was just after 4:30 a.m. when they responded to calls about a head-on collision between a sedan and a truck.

The two people in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this portion of I-440 between New Bern Avenue and I-87 will stay closed for several hours while they investigate.