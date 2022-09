Deadly truck crash closes I-85 southbound in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a driver of a truck carrying chickens died in the crash that took place overnight.

The southbound lanes of I-85 are closed near the North Carolina 86 bridge that may have also been damaged in the crash.

The best detour around the crash is to take U.S. 70 or to take Interstate 40.