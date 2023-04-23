The driver of the BMW lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and then crashed into the minivan, according to SHP.

Driver killed after losing control, hitting minivan in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was killed after and early morning crash in Holly Springs.

It happened around midnight on Interstate 540.

Law enforcement says the crash involved a minivan and a BMW.

The driver of the BMW reportedly lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and then crashed into the minivan.

The BMW caught fire while the driver was pinned inside. They died at the scene.

The details surrounding the crash have not been released.