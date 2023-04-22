Roanoke Rapids terminates police chief, investigative captain after independent probe

City of Roanoke Rapids has placed the police chief and a police captain on administrative leave pending an investigation.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Roanoke Rapids said Saturday that it has officially terminated the employment of Police Chief Bobby Martin and Capt. Jamie Hardy after an independent investigation.

The probe into alleged policy violations was conducted by third-party firm Richardson & Davis Investigative Consulting Group.

Martin and Hardy had been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave March 10.

City Manager Kelly Traynham made the final personnel decision.

The City said Martin and Hardy were given an opportunity to review and respond to the investigative report prior to a final disciplinary decision being made.

Hardy declined to exercise an option for a name-clearing hearing. Martin's decision is pending.

Effective Friday, Capt. Gorton Williams has been appointed interim chief and Sgt. Morgan Worrell has been appointed interim captain of the investigative division.

The City will begin to advertise for a new police chief and the investigative division captain position next week.

City officials have not disclosed what the allegations entailed.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.