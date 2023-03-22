Roanoke Rapids police chief, captain placed on leave

City of Roanoke Rapids has placed the police chief and a police captain on administrative leave pending an investigation.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Roanoke Rapids has placed the police chief and a police captain on administrative leave pending an investigation, the City confirmed Wednesday.

Police Chief Bobby Martin and Cpt. Jamie Hardy were put on leave after allegations were received by the City Administration. City officials did not detail what the allegations entailed.

Cpt. Gorton Williams was appointed acting chief and Sgt. Morgan Worrell was appointed acting captain of the criminal investigative division.

Administrative leave is non-disciplinary under the City's Personnel Policy and allows the City to temporarily suspend an employee pending the completion of an investigation.

State law limits the City's ability to release information regarding a pending personnel matter; however, under NC General Statute 160A-168(c)(7), and with the concurrence of the City Council, the City Manager provides the following update for public release:

The City Manager, after a discussion with the City Council, began an independent investigation. The City has retained an independent firm, Richardson & Davis Investigative Consulting Group, to perform an internal investigation.

The investigation has consisted of a review of relevant policies, state statutes, federal law, professional guidance, and interviews with key witnesses, and former and current city employees, including Martin and Hardy.

The City expects to receive a report from Richardson & Davis by the end of the week.

The City said no other details would be released because this is a personnel matter under investigation.