Voter ID and Election 2024 top focuses of annual NC Black Summit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people will be attending the North Carolina Black Summit in Downtown Raleigh over the next two days.

The North Carolina Black Alliance is hosting the event for its 18th year with equity and the upcoming general election as some of the big issues being discussed.

"This is a critical election year. We have a lot at stake behind this election," said North Carolina Black Alliance Program Director Jovita Lee.

The North Carolina Gubernatorial race is one area of focus.

Pastor CJ Brinson drove into town from Greensboro to attend the sessions on how to better serve his community.

"I think folks are coming up with strategies all over the state and trying to do various things," he said.

Brinson shared his hope for the next person placed in the governor's seat.

"Making sure that a brand of faith that is exclusionary, a brand of faith that is rooted in violence, a brand of faith that has no real connection into poor and marginalized communities, does not become the voice of faith for people in this state," said Brinson.

Republican Candidate Mark Robinson made history as North Carolina's first black Lieutenant Governor and would make history again if he won the governor's race.

"Robinson is deeply disconnected from the views of the black community," said Brinson.

"As North Carolina's first Black Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson knows firsthand that Black voters are not a monolith - and that the Democrat party has been taking them for granted for decades," said Robinson Campaign Spokesperson Mike Lonergan.

ALSO SEE: Judge strikes down law on prosecuting ex-felons who voted before 2024

"Under the failed policies of the Biden-Stein agenda, North Carolina's Black families are struggling to make ends meet with crippling inflation and sky-high utility bills, and their kids are disproportionately affected by the Democrats' draconian school lockdowns and bloated, politicized educational bureaucracy. As Governor, Mark Robinson will focus on the real issues at stake for North Carolinians of all backgrounds and walks of life to make our economy even stronger, our schools better, and our streets safer for all."

According to a Meredith poll released days ago, Democratic Candidate Josh Stein's lead has grown from five points in February to now nine over Robinson.

That poll also shows there is still a significant number of undedicated voters, 15 percent.

The North Carolina Black Alliance plans on trying to get as many people as possible to the polls, and with the documentation they need.

The Voter ID Law is in effect this general election. It requires voters to show a proper ID before being allowed to cast a ballot.

"We know that that can disproportionately affect black and brown communities, low-income communities, communities that don't have proper access to transportation. So, when you're saying you need a proper ID, they don't already have one. They have to have transportation to actually go and get one," said Lee.

The Alliance will start canvassing neighborhoods on June 1, earlier than in years past, to help people meet the new voter ID requirement.

"When folks like me and other folks came into voting age, we didn't have a voter ID. law. We didn't have to show ID. But now there's a whole new playing field for new voters," said Lee.