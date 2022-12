Child killed in Cumberland County house fire, 3 others in critical condition

The family of four was rushed to the hospital, but the young child died from their injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child died and three others are in critical condition after a house fire in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to Carlspond Road in the town of Linden just before 3 a.m.

A family of four was rushed to the hospital, but a young child died from their injuries. The other three family members are in critical condition.

Arson investigators are on the scene, but we're told there are no signs of foul play at this time.