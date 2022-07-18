Police find one person dead at Durham shooting scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police spent hours on the scene of a deadly shooting that took place overnight.
Officers arrived at the scene on North Briggs Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. last night.
That's where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
At this time, the only other information available about the victim is he was in his mid 20s.
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
The shooting comes after a different deadly shooting case. One person was killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham early Sunday morning.
