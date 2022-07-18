Police find one person dead at Durham shooting scene

EMBED <>More Videos

Police find one person dead at Durham shooting scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police spent hours on the scene of a deadly shooting that took place overnight.

Officers arrived at the scene on North Briggs Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. last night.


That's where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

At this time, the only other information available about the victim is he was in his mid 20s.


Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

The shooting comes after a different deadly shooting case. One person was killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham early Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdeadly shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 person killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham
Durham County students start year-round school Monday
Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun
Teen drivers improve their skills with B.R.A.K.E.S. in Raleigh
Stolen Raleigh detailing trailer found
Lucky person in Charlotte wins $1 million Powerball drawing
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
Show More
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Fayetteville police Chief Hawkins retiring
More TOP STORIES News