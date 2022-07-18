1 person killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham, Durham county sheriffs investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6pm - July 17, 2022

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a drive by shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting on I-885 north near Ellis Rd just after 2:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that driver Jamarr Parker, 31, and a passenger were traveling on I-885 when another car approached and began firing at their car. The passenger was not injured. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not released the identity of the passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policefatal shootingshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lucky person in Charlotte wins $1 million Powerball drawing
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun
Teen drivers improve their skills with B.R.A.K.E.S. in Raleigh
Stolen Raleigh detailing trailer found
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
Show More
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Fayetteville police Chief Hawkins retiring
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
More TOP STORIES News