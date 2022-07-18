1 person killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham, Durham county sheriffs investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a drive by shooting early Sunday morning.Officers responded to calls about a shooting on I-885 north near Ellis Rd just after 2:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that driver Jamarr Parker, 31, and a passenger were traveling on I-885 when another car approached and began firing at their car. The passenger was not injured. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies have not released the identity of the passenger.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.