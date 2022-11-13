1 dead, 5 injured during shooting at Enfield party attended by hundreds

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured during a shooting that took place at a bonfire party in Enfield.

Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at the Double D Ranch on Green Acres Road.

When deputies arrived, they found one person dead at the scene, five other were hurt because of the shooting. Of those five, four are in stable condition and one was airlifted to a trauma facility. One person was hurt while attempting to flee.

Detectives were told the number of people at the party were in the hundreds.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (252) 583-8201.