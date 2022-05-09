RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 obtained the emergency calls made by Raleigh police officers during a hectic confrontation with a man throwing Molotov cocktails at their cars Saturday.
It all happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at the Southeast Raleigh District Headquarters.
"Subject is throwing multiple Molotov cocktails we got a second patrol car on fire," one officer can be heard saying on the emergency calls.
Officers said when they arrived they told the man to stop. When he refused and instead turned to throw the firebombs at the officers, they opened fire. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The suspect still hasn't been identified at this time.
Cameras outside the building and well as the officer's body-worn cameras were on. Police Chief Estella Patterson said she plans to ask for their release.
Emergency calls released in case where RPD shot man throwing Molotov cocktails at their cars
