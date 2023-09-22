Hillsborough mother shot 12 times by 19-year-old daughter: Autopsy finds

HILLSBOURGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An autopsy report was released Thursday for a 41-year-old Hillsborough woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her 19-year-old daughter in August.

According to the report, Delila Westmoreland was shot 12 times in her home at the Bellevue Mill apartment complex where she was found dead on Aug. 14.

Investigators said Jaydah Westmoreland, who lived with her mother, drove Delila's car to the apartment with her 2-year-old sibling and told family members her mother was unreachable because she was in the bathroom.

Hours later, Jaydah's two brothers borrowed their mother's car from her and drove it back to the apartment where they found Delila dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said family members told them Jaydah had purchased a .22 caliber rifle recently and had previously verbally threatened Delila.

A GoFundMe created for Delila says she was a nurse who was working at the Durham VA Medical Center at the time of her death.

Jaydah is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the shooting. She is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail