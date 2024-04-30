Delphi murders: Prosecutors file motion to ban certain words during Richard Allen's trial

Prosecutors filed a motion to ban certain words during the Richard Allen trial for the Delphi murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Prosecutors filed a motion to ban certain words during the Richard Allen trial for the Delphi murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Prosecutors filed a motion to ban certain words during the Richard Allen trial for the Delphi murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Prosecutors filed a motion to ban certain words during the Richard Allen trial for the Delphi murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Prosecutors in the Delphi murders case have filed a motion to ban certain words during the trial.

Richard Allen's murder trial is set to begin on May 13.

SEE ALSO | Delphi murders update: Lawyers for suspect Richard Allen ask for key evidence to be thrown out

He is charged in the 2017 murders of teen girls Libby German and Abby Williams.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to ban words like "Odinism," "cult" and "ritual killing."

READ MORE | Delphi murders update: Suspect's attorneys again request special judge's removal or recusal

They say if the defense uses those terms, it could confuse the jury.

This comes after the defense team claimed people with ties to "Odinism" had a motive to kill the girls.

READ MORE | Indiana Supreme Court allows Delphi murder suspect to retain original attorneys