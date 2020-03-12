'I'm scared to touch everything:' RDU travelers take precautions as flight ban goes into effect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Delta's Thursday evening nonstop flight from RDU to Paris will be the last one for a while. A travel ban is going into effect.
In an effort to combat the novel coronavirus spread, President Trump is banning flights from most European countries for 30 days.
"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," said Trump.
Restrictions have not been placed on domestic flights or flights from the United Kingdom.
Travelers continue to take precautions by wearing masks and gloves while navigating Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Travelers stopped at hand sanitation stations.
"I'm scared to touch everything because you don't even know where it's (the virus) at anymore," said traveler Yandi Delacruz.
ABC11 tried to speak with RDU officials about safety precautions, but we were told they would not be granting interviews on the topic.
The airport says on its website cleaning crews are kicking up efforts in restrooms and frequently touched areas: kiosks, ticket counters, and security check-points.
RDU also notes, "According to the Centers for Disease Control, because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily in airplanes and the risk of infection while traveling by air is low."
Traveler Joe Turer says the virus isn't grounding him from flying, "It's definitely serious, but it's a slight version of the flu and you can't let it affect you. You have to continue your day, you got to continue your life and go with it."
There is a nonstop flight from RDU to London that is still operating.
