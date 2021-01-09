Harnett County Sheriff's Office releases new video of missing 14-year-old girl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9478101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities said Kealy left her home, located along 771 Ammons Road in Dunn, on a black mountain bike on December 20. Four days later, her bike was found in the wood line along I-95 South of exit 70.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- New video released by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office on Friday shows a missing 14-year-old girl riding her bike on the day she left her home nearly three weeks ago.The video shows Kealy Merritt riding her bike south along an access road on Interstate 95 South near exit 70. Investigators said it is likely that drivers or others in the area saw her since that area is busy.Authorities said Kealy left her home, located along 771 Ammons Road in Dunn, on a black mountain bike on December 20. Four days later, her bike was found in the wood line along I-95 South of exit 70.On Dec. 23, the HCSO said Kealy was last seen wearing a grey "puffy" winter jacket and a black toboggan.The sheriff's office deployed helicopters, drones, K9s and ground search parties in the attempt to find Kealy.The FBI and surrounding law enforcement departments have joined in the search for Kealy.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office hopes that the new video aids in finding Kealy. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the office at (910) 893-9111.