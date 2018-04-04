11-year-old NC girl missing; mother never turned her over to father, police say

Kaytelynn Kirkpatrick and Patricia Franklin (Credit: McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Deputies in McDowell County are searching for an 11-year-old girl after authorities said her mother didn't return custody of her to the girl's father.

Authorities believe Kaytelynn Kirkpatrick may still be with her mother, Patricia Franklin.

Recently, the McDowell County Department of Social Services became involved in the case due to possible drug activity in the mother's home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Reports show Franklin was supposed to turn over custody of Kaytelynn over to her father last week - she's been reported missing since March 29.

Deputies believe Franklin may be driving a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan with the North Carolina tag EJW-3252.



Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Kaytelynn or Franklin is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (652) 2235.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlnorth carolina newsdrugscrimeNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News