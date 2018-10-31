Deputy, suspect shot during chase in Greene County

A deputy is recovering after being shot during a chase in Greene County Tuesday night.

GREENE COUNTY, N.C.
A deputy is recovering after being shot during a chase in Greene County on Tuesday night.

Officials said the deputy was trying to stop 40-year-old Devin Bigler from speeding on Highway 58 near Stantonsburg.

Bigler refused to pull over. He only came to a stop after ramming his car into the deputy's vehicle.

Once he stopped, Bigler got out of his car and shot at the deputy, hitting him in the arm.

The deputy then fired back, hitting Bigler several times.

Both men were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Authorities have not commented on possible charges.

Bigler recently bonded out of jail in Dare County.

