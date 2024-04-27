'Descendants: The Rise of Red' star Kylie Cantrall sings on first song from the movie

Disney releases the first song from "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

Disney releases the first song from "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

Disney releases the first song from "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

Disney releases the first song from "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

LOS ANGELES -- Disney has released the latest trailer for "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

The film stars Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, Dara Reneé and more.

And as we wait patiently for the movie's premiere on Disney+, we're getting a taste of the music we can expect in the film.

Disney released the music video for "What's My Name (Red Version), performed by McClain, who plays Uma and Cantrall who plays Red.

On The Red Carpet recently caught up with Cantrall, who said she thinks fans are going to really enjoy the 4th installment of this beloved franchise.

"It's really exciting, especially as someone who grew up loving the original films. I think that we're gonna be giving the OG "Descendants" fans lots of what they already love: music, incredible dancing, incredible big production numbers. Like, I'm talking like 300 dancers and like, it's big," Cantrall said.

Cantrall also gave a hint on what we can expect from her character, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts and the franchise's newest Villain Kid.

"My character is like, she's active! She's a crazy girl, jumping off rooftops, and it's gonna be a little bit of everything. But I think that everyone's gonna be able to kind of relate to it and enjoy it," Cantrall revealed.

The soundtrack to "Descendants: The Rise of Red" will be available July 12, the same day the movie premieres on Disney+.