Health & Fitness

Detroit mom battling COVID-19 gives birth to twins before being put on ventilator

A Detroit mom who was battling COVID-19 gave birth to twins before she was put in a coma on a ventilator.

The family says 31-year-old Jasmine Logan contracted the virus while she was pregnant. Logan was reportedly having extreme stress placed on her organs by the virus.

Her husband said an emergency cesarean section was done to deliver the twins in order to save Logan's life.

Logan was placed on a ventilator after giving birth more than two weeks ago. Now, she's off the ventilator and slowly regaining consciousness.

The couple's three older children also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering.

SEE ALSO:

Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor

Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganbaby deliverybirthcoronavirusfamilyu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Deaths, hospitalizations reach new highs
1 shot near Cary Dollar General; police investigating
Some UNC-CH faculty call for virtual reopen for spring reopen in op-ed
Researchers return from remote island to COVID-stricken society
CDC director: Expect 150-200K more US COVID deaths by Feb.
Youngsville Christmas parade still on despite COVID-19 surge
Civil rights attorney in NC for Graham pepper spray case
Show More
Audit: NC distributed millions to schools without proper oversight
Appeals court reverses judge's ban of NC's voter ID law
Blue Alert issued for suspect in Durham drive-by shooting
A look at the UK's COVID-19 vaccination rollout
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News