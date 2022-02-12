Dino and Dragon Stroll arrives at Raleigh Convention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dinosaurs and dragons have taken over the Raleigh Convention Center.
The Dino and Dragon Stroll national touring event is in town from Feb. 12-13.
The walkthrough event features life-size and life-like dinosaurs and dragons--some standing over 28-feet tall and spanning 60-feet long.
Dino and Dragon Stroll opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $27 for all attendees 2 and older. You can reserve yours here.
