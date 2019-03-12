Disappearance of Nash County woman considered suspicious, sheriff says

.@NashCountySO says Alejandra Keel was last seen by her husband on Friday. Deputies remain outside her home on Old County Home Rd after checking when her employer said she didn’t come in for work for a few days. @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QwQOTjPnRb — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 12, 2019

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The disappearance of a Nash County woman is now considered suspicious, according to Sheriff Keith Stone.Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, was first reported missing by her daughter on Thursday, March 7.Nash County deputies went to her home on Old County Home Road in Nashville on Saturday night after her husband, Lynn Keel, told them he'd last seen her Friday.Diana's employer told investigators she had not reported to work in several days."She worked as an emergency room nurse. She stayed in contact with her family, stayed in contact with her work. She didn't miss work, and she's not been heard of or seen anywhere since the 7th," Stone said.Her car is still parked at the home.Stone said Diana's husband told them she left with some acquaintances and hasn't returned."There's been no use of her cell phone. We've reached out, tried to call her several times and can't get anything," Stone said.Investigators said Diana's husband told them she's left before, and he still expected her to be back.Diana is described as 5-foot-2 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.Any information related to this missing person investigation can be relayed to the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.