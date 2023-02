Driver killed in Chatham County after crash with lumber truck

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was killed in Chatham County after a crash with a lumber truck.

A SUV was traveling north on U.S. 421 on Wednesday when it hit the back of a flatbed truck that was hauling pre-cut lumber, according to State Highway Patrol.

The lumber that was hanging of the truck broke the windshield and killed the person driving the SUV.

The identity of the person has not been released at this time.