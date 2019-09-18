Discounted NC State Fair tickets for sale at Food Lion

Starting Wednesday, The North Carolina State Fair and Food Lion are partnering to give fairgoers discounted tickets.You can get tickets at Food Lion check-out lanes during normal store hours throughout the state through Oct. 17, the first day of the fair. Discount advance admission tickets, ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands are also available.You can also buy tickets from:- Gate 9 at the state fairgrounds- State Farmers Market ticket booth between the farmers building and market shoppes- NC Museum of history lobby during weekdaysThe fair lasts through Oct. 27.