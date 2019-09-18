Discounted NC State Fair tickets for sale at Food Lion

Starting Wednesday, The North Carolina State Fair and Food Lion are partnering to give fairgoers discounted tickets.

You can get tickets at Food Lion check-out lanes during normal store hours throughout the state through Oct. 17, the first day of the fair. Discount advance admission tickets, ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands are also available.

You can also buy tickets from:
- Gate 9 at the state fairgrounds
- State Farmers Market ticket booth between the farmers building and market shoppes

- NC Museum of history lobby during weekdays

The fair lasts through Oct. 27.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry strengthens to Tropical Storm
8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds
6 Clayton students cleared in grade-fixing investigation
New invite on your calendar could be a phishing scam
You could stay at Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle
Apex black travel company being investigated after vacation disasters
Investigators: Granville Co. sheriff indicted in plot to kill deputy
Show More
28-year-old shot in Raleigh after fight breaks out
Wake County Spelling Bee in jeopardy after losing sponsor
Dancing with the Stars coming to Durham
NC mom accuses daycare of neglect after baby suffers skull fracture
NC A&T student from Raleigh critical after being hit by car in Greensboro
More TOP STORIES News