Join the celebration with Disney on Broadway for Pride Night

NEW YORK -- Disney on Broadway kicks off Pride Month by inviting you to two Disney on Broadway Signature Events, which shine a spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Join the fun at Pride Nights on June 9 at Disney's Aladdin and June 14 at Disney's The Lion King to enjoy an evening of entertainment, special added benefits and in-theater experiences.

Tickets, along with the show, include a post-show cast Q &A, merchandise promotions, additional special ticket offers, and more will be available.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: disneyonbroadway.com/pride

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.