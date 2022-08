Disney On Ice comes to Fayetteville, advanced tickets available

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Advanced tickets are now on sale for Disney On Ice in Fayetteville.

The show will take place at the Crown Coliseum where the stories from Disney's Frozen and Encanto will be brought to life.

All the magic will will happen December 15-18.

More information is available on the Disney On Ice website here.