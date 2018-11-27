DNA evidence links man to 1990 cold rape, kidnapping case in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are asking a man to turn himself in after recent DNA evidence linked him to a rape that happened 28 years ago.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wilbur McGill, 53, is wanted for the rape and kidnapping of a woman at Mazarick Park on Nov. 20, 1990.

Reports said the victim and her 1-year-old child were at the park when McGill approached her and forced her to the back of the park.

Officials said McGill then raped the woman and stole her car.

The case went unsolved in 1990; however, recently discovered DNA evidence has linked him to the crime.

He is wanted for first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Detectives are encouraging his friends and family to have him turn himself in.

Those with information are asked to contact Crimestoppers.
