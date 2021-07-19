Pets & Animals

Video shows firefighter sledgehammer through wall to free dog who was likely trapped for 5 days

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighter uses sledgehammer to free dog stuck in wall

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A Cincinnati firefighter used a little muscle to save a dog who had been missing for five days.

The fire department says they responded for a call, "dog stuck inside a wall."

Upon arrival they quickly realized there was a dog that had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between two concrete walls.

RELATED: 'Bobcat' causes Pennsylvania high school evacuation, revealed to be missing house cat

After opening up the wall with a sledgehammer, Jenny Atkins lured Gertie out with a little persuasion, and pulled her out the rest of the way.

Gertie, the dog, is believed to have been stuck there the entire five days she was missing.

It wasn't until the fifth day that her owners realized she had fallen into a concrete crevice.

VIDEO: Massachusetts police department introduces nation's 1st COVID-sniffing K-9's
EMBED More News Videos

The 9-month-old Labradors are stepsiblings and work for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescuebuzzworthymissing dogcaught on videodogfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC liquor shortage causes frustration for Durham pub manager
Wake sheriff sets record straight on rumors of investigation
WEATHER: Showers & Storms Through Tuesday
Former Wolfpack star to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame
New pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church makes history
Some exhibits closed as NC Zoo faces hiring troubles
Show More
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
2 teens found safe after going missing in Raven Rock State Park
Man charged after assaulting girl at Wake Forest Walmart, police say
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
More TOP STORIES News